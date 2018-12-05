PSC Solar Launches New Products

Ugo Aliogo

As part of efforts to increase its market share in Nigeria, the PSC Solar UK has opened a new office in Lakowe, Ibeju-Lekki, just as the firm launched new set of inventers and solar batteries.

Speaking at the product exhibition and sales, the Sales Engineer, PSC Solar UK, Mr. Alex Ntogo, said some of the new products included 12V/230AH Exide Deep Cycle batteries, 24V/275W Mano Solar Panels, Xantra VV Advanced 192V-240V/100A PWM Solar Charge Controller and others.

He also stated that the products are affordable. However, he pointed out that if a customer decides to pay two times for a product, the individual has to discuss the management.

He noted that paying twice for a product depends on if a customer had been patronising the company for a long time.

“Penetrating the market has not been easy, and it has been rough. Though we faced competition, because our products were expensive, but we don’t compromise on our quality and standards. All our products come from Germany.

“Our inventa and batteries are different from the regular inventa and batteries in the Nigeria market. To the best of my knowledge our customers have not complained about our batteries. In PSC, they have high quality battery in the solar business in Nigeria,” he noted.

Ntogo, explained that they carried out the installation works for customers if they request for, adding that if they carry out installation works for a particular client, the client gets full warranty.

He added that if the individual carry self-installation, such person would get limited warranty, “this is why it is always advisable for you to call us to do the installation for you.”

He said: “One of the reasons, why we have not been able to boost energy supply in the country is of the presence of fake products, which people patronise, and install them, in six months.

“The product fails. For us to fully tap into sustainable energy, we need to sensitise the public about the benefits of sustainable energy and the opportunities that lies inside it.”