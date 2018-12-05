Osinbajo Commences Door-to-door Campaign for Buhari’s Re-election

Shola Oyeyipo in Abuja

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has started a door-to-door campaign to canvass support for President Muhammadu Buhari’s re-election in the 2019 election.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, office of the Vice President, Mr. Laolu Akande, said in a statement yesterday that in an unusual approach to campaigns, Osinbajo adopted a door-to-door strategy in two Abuja suburbs of Karu and Nyanya.

Osinbajo, in his campaign strategy aimed at garnering support for the Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC), is highlighting the virtues of the Nigerian leader that qualify him for re-election.

He told Nigerians that the president deserves a second term “Because of his honesty, zero tolerance for corruption and Nigeria’s future is secured,” with him.

According to Osinbajo, President Buhari’s honesty, integrity and performance in the past three years in office as evidenced in the ability of the administration to do more even when the country is earning less, set him apart from all other contenders for the exalted office.

The vice president was said to have visited two homes – Alhaji S.K Ahmed’s family in Nyanya and the Jimiko compound in Karu.

According to the statement, as soon as Osinbajo’s Coaster bus arrived in the communities , the people thronged out en-masse in both places, chanting praises of the president and singing party songs.

After meeting both families, Osinbajo addressed the mammoth crowd and spent time interacting with the excited people who came out in their numbers, often fascinated to see him unannounced in their neigbourhoods.

According to the vice president “For the honest, decent and hardworking Nigerians, the president has devoted his life to ensuring that their lives are made better even when it is sometimes not easy to do so.

“All of us are going higher. I want you to believe that President Muhammadu Buhari is going to do even better. We have to create more jobs for all these young people. We have to give our market women credit so that they can do more business; our young people money so

that they can do more business.”