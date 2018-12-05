NYSC Empowers 7,000 Corps Members in Katsina

By Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Katsina State Coordinator of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Hajiya Ramatu Sanda, has said the scheme has trained and empowered 7,000 corps members through its Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) programme in the state since its inception in 2012.

She said the entrepreneurship programme was introduced by the federal government to educate the corps members on how to become self-employed and create jobs.

Speaking during the closing ceremony of the 2018 Batch ‘C’ Stream II set of corps members at MD Yusuf NYSC’s Permanent Orientation Camp, Katsina, Wednesday, Sanda said the gesture had transformed the life of the beneficiaries thereby making them employers of labour.

She said: “If you enter the state capital and even outside the state, we have more than 7,000 corps members that settled down for SAED programme.

“Some have established shops; some restaurants; some bakeries; some clinics and some even established their private hospitals across Katsina State and even its environ.”

Earlier, the Katsina State Governor Aminu Bello Masari said the state government had deployed and assigned several security agencies to ensure the safety of corps members, urging them however to report odd activities to security operatives.

Masari, represented by his Special Adviser on Youths Development Ibrahim Aminu, said that as part of government’s commitment to support the NYSC Katsina management, his government would ensure that corps members undergo the one year service without hiccups.

He however said: “It is expected that you will provide a model of mentorship and spearhead development oriented programmes, which will complement the efforts of government.”