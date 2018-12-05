Non-indigenes Rally Support for Okowa

Sylvester Idowu

Non-indigenes of Delta State resident in Warri have embarked on a series of activities to support the re-relection bid of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

A teeming crowd of non-indigenes comprising peoples from Hausa, Yoruba, Igbo, Edo and other South-south states defied a heavy down pour to show their support for Okowa, who they described as highly detribalised and one who has made their stay in the state peaceful.

Chairman of leaders of the ethnic groups under the platform of “Team Favour Izuokumor for Okowa/ Otuaro 2019”, Elder Sunday Owolabi said they resolved to throw their weight behind the re-election of the governor because of he has allowed everyone opportunities irrespective of where they come from.

“The spread of opportunities to all and sundry has made us see ourselves as Deltans and stakeholders. Members of our ethnic groups have been engaged and appointed by his government. What more can we ask for?” he asked.

He also noted that tremendous progress have been made in all sectors by the administration in spite of daunting economic challenges from falling oil price and immense inherited debt.

The leaders of Igbo, Edo and Hausa, Chief Anthony Ndajiuba, Tony Azeta and Alhaji Bako Balarabe, unanimously showered praises on Okowa for creating a peaceful environment for their businesses to thrive.

Leader of Team Okowa/Otuaro 2019, Chief Favour Izuokumor commended the various ethnic groups for their continuous support for the present administration in the state.

“This unity of purpose is unique and significant; it is a pointer that we, Nigerians, hold the key to Nigeria’s development and its future. You have shown the spirit of peace, unity and tolerance. It is against this background that I want to commend the leaders of the various ethnic groups, who have taken the bull by the horn. It is good to see that you have shunned political and other sentiments to queue behind a man who represents a genuine cause. This is how politics should be, ” he said.