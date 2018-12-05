Maritime Stakeholders Inaugurate Task Force on Apapa Gridlock

Sharon Emi

In a bid to reduce traffic gridlock on Apapa axis, the Maritime Shipping Oil and Gas Freight Forwarders Association, has deployed a task force to monitor and help commuters on the road.

The task force is expected to monitor loading numbers, manager’s facilitators with their facilitators’ papers which were established on June 13 2018 in Lagos.

It is expected to facilitate the free flow of traffic, in-order to fasten the delivery of cargos, discharged empty containers in the port, which will also be effective to the Oil and Gas sector, making it possible for the ordered products to arrive at the discharging point as at when scheduled.

In a statement sent to THISDAY, the National President of the Association, Mr. Harrison Benjamin Ifon, said the task force came as a lifeline to ease the stress on the road and also an answer to the complaint laid by marketers, managers and investors who have been said to be complaining bitterly about the last arrival of the ordered goods/products, stating that most drivers spend up to a week on the road without getting to their destinations, which also cost them losses in the labour market.

The operation of the task force will commence on December 5, 2018, the task force will comprise of 85 organisations, which have been notified since December 15, 2016 and on September 24, 2018.