Buhari Returns to Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has returned to Abuja after attending United Nations Climate Conference (COP24) in Katowice, Poland.

President Buhari, who left Abuja on Saturday for Poland to attend the 24th session of the Climate Change Conference known as (COP24), left Poland on Wednesday.

The UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) was held from December 2 to 4 in the Polish city of Katowice.

Participants at the conference finalised the rules for implementation of the Paris Agreement on Climate Change under the Paris Agreement Work Programme (PAWP) – the rule book for implementation.

President Buhari delivered a statement that highlighted Nigeria’s commitment to addressing climate change by implementing the goals set out in its National Determined Contributions.

He also stated Nigeria’s readiness to work with international partners to reverse the negative effects of climate change in Africa and the world over