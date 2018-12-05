Aisha Buhari Disowns Alleged Fraudster

By Shola Oyeyipo in Abuja

Wife of the President, Mrs. Aisha Buhari, has dissociated herself from an alleged fraudster apprehended by Department of State Services (DSS) for allegedly impersonating Amina Bello, wife of the Kogi State governor.

In a statement signed by the Director of Information to Wife of the President, Suleiman Haruna, Mrs. Buhari said she had no relationship with the person in question.

According to the statement, “Her Excellency, wife of the President of Nigeria, Mrs. Aisha Muhammadu Buhari, has been following events related to investigation of a fraud suspect by the Department of State Services (DSS), and wishes to dissociate herself from all the individuals involved in the stated fraud case.

“She wishes to state categorically that Mariyatu is not her sister and the so-called Amina Mohammed is not and was never her associate and is therefore not in a position to transact any business in her name or that of her office.

“She wishes to further state that she does not run businesses in her office, therefore whoever does business with anyone in her name will be doing so at his/her own risk.”

She stated further that as for staff of her office, anyone found involved in fraudulent dealings will face the full wrath of the law.