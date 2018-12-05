African Alliance Insurance Unveils Website

Stories by Ebere Nwoji

The African Alliance Insurance has launched a new interactive website that personalises life insurance products.

The website has features that enable ease of transaction and personalisation of life insurance products.

The website is hosted on its former web link and boasts of a feature that allows visitors to the page to instantly calculate their premium and adjust the value to suit their goals.

Among other notable features is a portal for customers to view their life insurance policies on a single page, an instant connection to pay for premiums in seconds and a simple question and answer feature that advises customers of the right premium to suit the current stage of their lives.

Speaking on the initiative, the CEO, African Alliance Plc, Mrs. Funmi Omo said: “This is one of the ways African Alliance is committed to protecting the lives of every Nigerian as our purpose outlines.

“We believe everyone deserves the best quality of life and this begins with the choice they make in everything they do, especially in the choice of the life insurance policy they decide to take.

“As more people embrace technology, we are also upgrading all processes to deliver an omni channel delightful customer experience to our customers”.

She said following rigorous strategy sessions, the company has begun to roll out new initiatives ahead of its 2019 plan to strengthen its position as one focused on advancement and delivering exceptional value to all stakeholders.

According to her, recently, the company announced the relocation of its headquarters from its former Marina location to Ikoyi.

She added that the move was predicated on the need to guarantee easy access to the company’s headquarters.