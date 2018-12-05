2019: Atiku Emerges CUPP Consensus Candidate

By Udora Orizu in Abuja

Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), the umbrella body of over 45 major opposition parties, has adopted the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, as its consensus candidate.

The Coalition reached the decision on Wednesday at a closed door deliberation held at Yar’ Adua Centre in Abuja. The endorsement enjoyed the majority support of the 41 political parties in attendance.

In a statement issued by CUPP’s spokesperson, Ikenga Ugochinyere, he said the coalition arrived at the former Vice President’s candidacy after he ticked all the boxes and met all the criteria used by the opposition.

According to Ugochinyere, some of the yardsticks used to arrive at the decision, which Atiku fulfilled, included national acceptability, financial capacity, spread of his political party, leadership capacity, international acceptability, experience, capacity to rebuild the economy, capacity to secure the country and unite all Nigerians among other factors.

He added that the coalition will be formally meeting with Atiku before Friday to kick-start the coalition campaign.