NCDMB to Strengthen Local Content with Development Fund

Ernest Chinwo in Port Harcourt

The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) has said it will soon unveil a programme aimed at supporting no fewer than 100 indigenous companies in the oil and gas industry with funding from the Nigerian Content Development Fund as well as getting jobs for them.

This came as the board commended multinational oil giant, ExxonMobil, for encouraging and building a Nigerian company, Global Process and Pipelines Services Limited (GPPS), into a world-class player in the oil and gas industry.

NCDMB Executive Secretary, Mr. Simbi Wabote, spoke in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital at the inauguration of GPPS headquarters and operational base.

Wabote said: “The NCDMB in conjunction with the Minister of State for Petroleum has started a programme we call Project 100. I know some of your may have received mail from NCDMB’s team working on Project 100, perhaps to identify your capacity.

“The whole idea, which in the next couple of weeks will be unveiled by the minister himself is to get behind those companies and see how we can support them both by fighting for jobs for them and also supporting them with the Nigerian Content Development Fund to grow to them next level.

“I urge those who have received the request to diligently work through it and fill out the form and request that was sent to you because we want to do it transparently in terms of the 100 companies that we want to identify. These companies go from service providers, design houses, fabrication.”

He challenged international oil companies operating in the Niger Delta to follow the footsteps of ExxonMobil by building and growing Nigerian companies to become world-class players in the oil and gas industry.

The NCDMB boss said: “The Global Process and Pipelines Services Limited (GPPS) dream which was started in 2002, from humble beginnings, have grown to what you are seeing today. It is now a name to reckon with in pipeline drilling, deep coiling, hydro-testing, pipeline dewatering, drying, nitrogen service in the oil and gas and power industry.

“This company we are trying to commission its head office today was built solidly by ExxonMobil and they can beat their chest to say we did it. It is the same challenge that I throw to all international oil companies. Where are the companies that you will tell me you have built within the past couple of years.”

Earlier in his address, the Managing Director of GPPS, Mr. Obi Uzu, said the company is currently executing eight major projects simultaneously with more than 65 per cent of its assets out on these jobs, adding that the firm has the largest in-country pumping, process and pipeline services’ equipment fleet, matched with competent team.

Uzu said: “Over the years, we have built our reputation on professionalism and quality service delivery in the oil and gas sector, without compromising safety and quality standards. We have continued to provide value, reliability, and technically effective solutions to our ever-increasing clientele base.

“Our critical success factors include, massive in-house capacity in terms of fit for purpose equipment; competent, dedicated and resilient workforce; extremely commendable track records; and unbroken focus in our core areas of competency.

“Our robust and successful collaborative management style is tied to strict ethical standard adherence. We have encouraged our workforce to own and adopt high safety awareness and environmental consciousness. GPPS currently has the largest in-country pumping, process and pipeline services’ equipment fleet, matched with competent team.”