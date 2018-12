Shola Oyeyipo in Abuja

The Deputy Clerk (Legislative), House of Representatives, Mr. Patrick Giwa, has been named as the acting Clerk of the House.

In a letter addressed to the leadership of the National Assembly, the Clerk of the National Assembly, Mr. Mohammed Sani-Omolori, said yesterday that Giwa’s emergence was sequel to the retirement of the former Clerk of the House.

“Consequent upon the retirement of the Clerk, House of Representatives on November 25, 2018, a vacancy has occ