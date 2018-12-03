Winners Emerge in MultiChoice Awards  

Winners have emerged from the 2018 edition of the DStv Eutelsat Star awards. They were Tirzah Ikiri of Zamani College, Kaduna, winner in the Essay category of the award while Prosper Okarike of Graceland International College, Port-Harcourt came first in the Poster category.

The development thus made Okarike a two-time winner of the competition at the national level. The runners up for this year’s awards were Micheal Okwutu of the Heavenly College, Lagos won in the Essay Category and Wandoo Ayabam Hill Crest School, Jos won in the Poster category.

While commending the judges for making out time to conduct a transparent adjudication, CEO, Multichoice, Mr. John Ugbe, explained that the award was meant to inspire innovative thinking amongst secondary school students in Africa, to create awareness on how science and technology can be applied to everyday life, and to showcase the many ways that satellites already impact the development of the African continent.”

The annual awards which received a total of 70 entries including 57 essays and 13 posters this year, took the form of a competition open to students between the ages of 14-19 years old.

Nigerian winners of the award have now qualified to compete at the continental level for the emergence of Africa’s best in the essay and poster categories of the awards.

The award was established in 2011 by MultiChoice Africa in collaboration with Eutelsat; a leading satellite operator for broadcasting, broadband, and data services.