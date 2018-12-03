We’ll Turn Nigeria’s Fortune Around if Elected, Says Atiku

* PDP Commences N’west Presidential Campaign

By Onuminya Innocent, Sokoto

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar on Monday flagged off its zonal mega campaign in Sokoto.

Addressing the mammoth crowd at the Shehu Kangiwa Stadium venue, Atiku said the task to make Nigeria work again is a collective effort of all Nigerians to vote out the incompetent government of President Muhammadu Buhari come 2019.

The former vice-president, who said if given opportunity he will turn the fortune of the country around, said he has what it takes to move Nigeria forward.

He said that in 2015 there was no security challenges in the North-west, adding that one of his major tasks if voted into power is to overhaul the security architecture of the country.

Atiku, who further explained that Nigeria’s economy is in a sorry state, promised to tackle it headlong.

The Waziri Adamawa said youth unemployment is another bane of the country and promised to create jobs for the teeming youths and improve on power supply.

Also speaking, the Governor of Sokoto State, Alhaji Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, who is also the coordinator of Atiku Campaign Organization, North-west zone, urged the people of the zone to vote Atiku for better and greater Nigeria.

On his part, the National Chairman of the party, Chief Uche Secondus, berated the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led federal government for failing to fulfill its campaign promises to Nigerians.

Secondus, who said Nigerians have seen the difference between the APC government and PDP, pleaded with Nigerians to vote PDP at all levels in the forthcoming general election, stressing that the party will not fail them.

Those who spoke at the event included the Senate President Bukola Saraki, Speaker of the House of Representatives Yakubu Dogara, Senator Dino Melaye, former Vice-President Namadi Sambo, former Kaduna State Governor Ahmed Makarfi, Sule Lamido, and Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso.

Alhaji Tanimu Turaki, the former Sokoto Governor Attahiru Dalhatu Bafarawa and all the National Assembly members and governorship candidates from the zone were also present at the event.