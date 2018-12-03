Osun Governor Rescues Accident Victims

Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola, yesterday rescued accident victims along the Sagamu axis of the Lagos – Ibadan expressway.

The governor and his entourage, whose convoy had arrived at the scene of the accident, alighted from his vehicle to join the rescue team in efforts immediately called for an ambulance to take the victims to the hospital.

No fewer than twelve passengers going to Lagos from Ibadan in Oyo State sustained various degrees of injuries.

The accident which occurred at about 12.30 p.m, involved a black Toyota corolla and a commercial Mazda 12 seater bus. The commercial bus somersaulted after it collided with the

car.