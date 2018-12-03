2019 Polls: Obaseki charges Edo NUJ on balanced political reporting

…says press critical to success of 2019 elections

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has called on journalists to strive for balanced political reporting in the 2019 general elections, which is germane to consolidating on Nigeria’s democracy and safeguarding the people’s right to choose their leaders.

He made the call while receiving members of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Edo State chapter, who were on a peace walk to the Government House, Benin City, as part of activities to mark the 2018 Press Week, themed:Making the Votes Count: the Media as Catalyst.

Obaseki, who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Chief Taiwo Akerele, said the role of the media cannot be overemphasized as Nigeria approaches the 2019 general election.

“The importance of the media cannot be overemphasized. The media have a vital role to play in ensuring balance in reporting political activities. We use this opportunity to call on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to be above board and fair to all parties. I can assure you that the government is behind you as this administration will do all to ensure the Press Week succeeds,” he said.

Obaseki commended the Comrade Roland Osakwe-led NUJ in the state, stressing that the state has experienced peace and development for a long time.

He said, “You have been a good partner in progress. This administration will continue to support you to ensure success. The press is important to this administration. We commend you for your professionalism and fair reporting since we came into office two years ago.”

Earlier, Chairman, NUJ, Sir Roland Osakwe, said Edo NUJ is a body that supports peaceful elections, noting, “We, as a body, stand for peaceful, free and fair elections. We will continue to support credible elections come 2019.”