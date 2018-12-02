Tandoh Hails New Asoju Oba Champions

Kunle Adewale

The Chairman of Lagos State Sports Commission, Dr Kweku Tandoh has hailed the new champion in the Men’s Singles of Asoju Oba Table Tennis Championship, saying that his victory has further proved that the state is on course in its developmental programmes.

The 50th edition of the Asoju Oba Table Tennis Molade Okoya-Thomas Championship ended at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere on Friday with David Fayele, who can be regarded as a local boy, taking the shine off Europe-based Olajide Omotayo in the final that ended 4-2.

Fayele of the Nigerian Army was presented with the star prize of the competition, a brand new car courtesy of the family of the late Sir Molade Okoya-Thomas, the sponsor of the oldest running competition in Nigeria.

To Tandoh, Fayele defeating an experienced Omotayo who is based abroad was a testimony that Lagos is a breeding ground for upcoming talents, who would take over from the ageing athletes very soon.

He said Fayele will be one of the several youngsters Team Lagos will parade at the 19th National Sports Festival, which holds in Abuja from 6-16 December, adding that the commission would leave nothing to chance to ensure Team Lagos have good outing in Abuja.

Reacting to his victory over Omotayo, the new champion said that he was able to overcome the challenge of his opponent with determination and focus.

“When I discovered that I would be playing Omotayo who is based abroad, I had to double up my training and as a soldier, I have this strong belief that a civilian cannot defeat a soldier in any contest. I want to assure that I will repeat this feat at the Sports Festival in Abuja,” said Fayele, who won the mixed double event with Nimota Aregebsola.

In the women’s singles, Bose Odusanya defeated Aregesola in a game that ended 4-2. Odusanya was also a proud owner of a brand new car.