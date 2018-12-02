Group Rallies Youths, Women for Atiku

Olaseni Durojaiye

The Atiku Presidential View Support Group has expressed its determination to rally Nigerian women and youths in all the 36 states of the federation and Abuja as well as in all the 774 local government areas of the country to vote for former vice president, Atiku Abubakar in order to ensure the actualisation of his presidential ambition.

The group stated that its resolve to ensure the actualisation of Atiku’s presidential ambition was borne out the conviction that the former vice president would restructure the country, revive the nation’s ailing economy and institutionalise the fight against corruption even as it criticised the current administration’s anti corruption fight as being one sided.

Addressing the media in Lagos yesterday, the National Coordinator of the group, Chris Oghenevwierhe Sodje and the National Women Leader, Princess Funmilayo Micheal, also took pot shots at the All Progressive Congress and the Minister of Information and Culture for calling on the United States Government not grant US entry visa to the presidential candidate of the PDP in the 2019 presidential elections.

“The Atiku Presidential View Support Group is committed to actualising the presidential ambition of former vice president, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar as we are convinced that he has what it takes to turn the country around for good.

“We are even more convinced that he is committed to restructuring Nigeria because he knows that that is the right thing to do. Besides, if the country is not restructured and there is crisis in the Niger Delta, it will affect him the more because his major business, Intels is located in the Niger Delta.

“As a proven entrepreneur, he has investments in different sectors of the economy and employs a good Nigerians; so he understands what it takes to revive the economy. As a matter of fact, he knows the economy having served as the chairman of the nation’s economic council when he was vice president,” he stated.

“The allegation of corruption against Atiku is laughable. You don’t fight corruption by hauling people into prison, rather you fight corruption with institution. There are Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC); Atiku is better placed to fight corruption by strengthening those anti corruption institutions because it is the PDP that set them up in the first place,” he explained.

Also speaking at the event, Michael disclosed that the group has activated full-fledged structures in 15 states of the country and would replicate the same in other states and the Federal Capital Territory.

She also said the APC government “is under-performing and Nigerian women are tired of them. As women, we feel the bad policies of the present government more because we are the mothers and wives; we are fed up with the decadent APC government that lacks accountability or transparency.”