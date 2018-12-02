Glo customers bond with Celebrities at ultra-modern Gloworld Outlet

Like a necessary angel of earth, Globacom, the telecoms giant, lives for the glory of the industrious. The continental mobile phone network provider, like the proverbial archangel and guardian of mortal dreams, adds value to artistry and protects the interests of the productive.

Ask Odunlade Adekola, to actor, Juliet Ibrahim, Ghanaian screen goddess and various other celebrities who are ambassadors of Globacom.

However, following the successful launch of the new outlet on the posh Allen Avenue, Ikeja, Lagos, on November 17, 2018, an array of Nollywood, Comedians and music stars were spotted in the shop.

The visit of popular Yoruba actor, Odunlade Adekola on Monday November 20 drew mammoth crowd of admirers and followers. Apparently following his invitation to his fans through his media handle, his fans thronged the venue, taking selfies, chatting up and generally having fun with their idol.

Earlier, the delectable Ghanaian actress Juliet Ibrahim stormed the iconic business outlet. Juliet also attracted a horde of admirers into the shop. Young, middle-aged men, women fell over themselves for a space to take photos with the pretty actress.

They were followed by music icon Innocent, “Tu Face” Idibia and TV star and actress Funmi Holder who created great excitement at the shop as fans trooped in to just meet and bond with their idols.

The celebrities said they were happy to interact with their fans at such delectable ambience that is so relaxing, soothing and business-focused.

Highly-elated fans took turns to comment on the rare opportunity they had to meet their idols live. Kelly Fundz said: “Thanks for the opportunity”. Samuel Unegbu and Ayo Yewande commended Globacom for bringing the new Gloworld outlet to their neighbourhood. They are also happy to have the added privilege of hanging out with the stars . FranK Aladinma who stayed almost the whole day taking selfies with Holder and Tu Face could not hide his excitement. “This is fantabulous”, he smiled.

According Globacom, with the new aesthetically appealing shop on Allen Avenue, it is taking customer service to a new level of comfort , convenience and technology-focused, speed and effectiveness.

“We want our customers to do business with us and have fun while they are at it”, the company said.

However, the visit has not ended. Expected to hit the new iconic, cozy shop next is comedian Gordons who will be entertaining their fans alongside Juliet till Saturday.