Enter Dapo ‘The Dream’ Abiodun…Professionals Unite For Apc’s Guber Candidate

Excitement permeates Ogun’s ravaged streets as you read. This is because a hero emerges in Dr. Dapo Abiodun. Large segments of the electorate dream of having Abiodun as their governor; they believe that with the Chairman of Heyden Oil at the helm, the satin gown of hope will no longer be a myth and the dark, hideous bloom of death will desert their doorsteps.

Abiodun is no doubt the angel of their dreams, the hero of their nightmares and the candidate whose administration would liberate their trapped souls from the incumbent government’s infinite prison.

Spurred by the promise of having the billionaire entrepreneur as Ogun’s next governor, an awareness organisation known as Dapo Abiodun Alliance Group (DAAG) has emerged with a mandate to champion the election of the Heyden Oil boss ahead of the 2019 governorship election in Ogun State.

DAAG, inspired by Dapo Abiodun’s reputation and enduring value, has been formed to promote his political ideology and seeks support for his candidacy. The non-profit and self-funded group, whose membership is drawn from diverse professional backgrounds committed to entrenching the culture of good governance through exceptional political leadership epitomised by Abiodun, has as its cardinal programme, the empowerment and mass enlightenment to assist voters make informed decision for electoral fortune.

According to the spokesman of the group, “We have emerged out of a desire to galvanise massive support for Dr. Abiodun to become the next Governor of Ogun State in 2019.

“We are a self-funded, non-governmental organisation, non-profit group whose membership is drawn from diverse professional backgrounds committed to entrenching the culture of good governance through exceptional political leadership epitomised by Dr. Dapo Abiodun.

“We are not oblivious of the fact that the task is arduous. However, we firmly believe that it is a surmountable challenge that requires the collective efforts of people of good conscience, whose love and passion for a more prosperous Ogun State is not in doubt,” he said.

It is within the purview of the aforementioned and the necessity to take Ogun State to the next level that DAAG was formally unveiled last Friday, November 30th. at Olusegun Obasanjo Library, Abeokuta, Ogun State, to signal the declaration of support for Dr. Dapo Abiodun and the beginning of a paradigm shift from a culture that celebrates mediocrity to one that elevates excellence.

DAAG has lined up initiatives and activities to shore up electoral value of Dr. Abiodun. The unveiling ceremony, which had some of Nigeria’s best practitioners in the entertainment industry in attendance, witnessed the unveiling of the group’s campaign bus, the launch of DAAG-sponsored campaign jingle and ‘Adura Odun from Dapo Abiodun’, a special prayer audio rendition in compact discs and also the distribution of premium shirts, school bags, exercise books, school feeding bottles and other souvenirs.