Beware of Bad Company! Oba Akiolu Chides Babajide Sanwo-Olu

Lagos monarch declares support for APC guber candidate

How Gov Ambode’s loss became Sanwoolu’s gain

If bad company truly corrupts good manners, then the man who fails to shun the lure and ravage of inordinate company, may get buried under the weight and intrigues of disruptive vice.

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial candidate in Lagos, will do himself a lot of good by paying good mind to such ageless wisdom.

Ask the Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu. The monarch recently sounded the note of warning to Sanwoolu, during a courtesy visit of the APC candidate to his palace at Iga Iduganran, Isale Eko, in Lagos.

According to Oba Akiolu, Sanwoolu should watch the company he keeps because many people are in politics in pursuit of selfish interest.

You couldn’t have forgotten so soon that Oba Akiolu didn’t initially support his candidacy of Sanwo-Olu because of the monarch’s soft spot for the outgoing governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, who his stepson works for. However, the monarch has finally thrown his weight behind APC guber candidate, who he stylishly gave an ear-pulling warning recently.

“Asiwaju Bola Tinubu started a very good work in Lagos and fought for the interest of Lagos. Babatunde Fashola also did very well and Akinwumi Ambode who is presently in is also doing well. When you get to office by the grace of God, you must carry on with the good work of your predecessors and take Lagos to a higher level of development. I will always be around to offer you good advice. Everyone knows that I will always say the truth to anyone,” Akiolu said, thus declaring his support for the new kid on the block. Indeed, Ambode’s loss is Sanwo-Olu’s gain. Power and loyalty are transient, let the wise take heed.