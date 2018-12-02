ADP Presidential Aspirant Backs Olawepo-Hasim

By Shola Oyeyipo in Abuja

A presidential aspirant on the platform of the Action Democratic Party (ADP), Mr. Matthias Baba Isado, has collapsed his political structure into the presidential campaign organisation of the Peoples’ Trust presidential candidate, Mr. Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim.

Making this known during an official declaration of support for Olawepo-Hashim Sunday at Bon Hotel, Abuja, Isado who said his decision was in national interest, called on President Muhammadu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former vice president, Alhaji Atiku Abubaoar of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) to support the PT candidate.

“I will implore both the PDP and APC to put their support behind what we are doing today. This is not the time for politics. It is not the time for us to be divided. It is time to stand behind a man who has the capacity to make Nigeria a $4trn economy,” he said.

Noting that Olawepo-Hashim and himself share similar visions of transforming Nigerian economy to a $4trn, Isado, who urged Olawepo-Hashim to get more collaborations from more aspirants and candidates, said now is time for politicians to sacrifice their personal ambitions.

“We have become poverty capital. This is not the time to play politics but statesmanship. We are setting a new agenda for the country; to build a country where there is prosperity. This is not the time to be divided but united on common vision.

“I therefore submit in totality, my dreams, desire, hope to Olawepo. Every single structure I have I submit to work together with him, I am putting my vision down for him to build a country for the next generation. “As we speak, the country is on life support. We have not had leaders who have abilities to transform the country. The onus is upon us to look beyond our selfish interests but national interest,” Isado stated. In his acceptance speech, Olawepo-Hashim reiterated his commitment to changing the Nigerian narrative positively and noted that he would work for more collaborations that would actualise his presidential ambition.

“I assure you that I am committed to bringing everybody to this table to have a better Nigeria. I have been talking to 20 political parties who have signed up for this movement and in some weeks ahead you will be seeing them.