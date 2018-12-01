Tee A, Lolo  are Hosts of Monarch Experience Concert  

The Monarch Experience is set to become one of the biggest high society events of the year after organisers last week unveiled the hosts for the music extravangaza.

The duo of comedian cum master event compere, Tee A and Lolo Omotunde of Wazobia FM have been unveiled as the host and co-host respectively of the night of live music culture extravaganza.

Already confirmed are Fuji maestro, Kwam 1 who will headline the concert and lead an enviable list of performing artistes such as Onyeka Onwenu, Sir Shina Peters, Queen Salawa Abeni, Bright Chimezie and Gloria Ibru.

The Monarch Experience Concert, which is organised by Temple Management Company (TMC) is scheduled to hold on Saturday, December 8th at the Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Serving up a cocktail of eclectic genres such as Fuji, Juju, Highlife and contemporary Afro Music, some of the finest music icons will deep into their rich reservoirs and perform their original music with full compliments of their live band.

According to Mark Redguard, Head of Entertainment at Temple Management Company, The Monarch Experience has been getting a lot of positive feedback. He revealed: “The feedback since we first announced the concert has been awesome. We have the support of DSTV who are beaming the event live to audiences across Nigeria and the rest of Africa.”

He added: “We envision that it has been a busy year for everyone and The Monarch Experience presents the perfect atmosphere for hi-society people to reward themselves with an unforgettable experience.”