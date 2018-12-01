Ogun APC Governorship Running Mate  

Mrs. Noimot Salako-Oyedele has emerged as running mate to the Ogun State governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Prince Dapo Abiodun ahead of the 2019 general elections. The emergence of Salako-Oyedele, 52 years old and a native of Ota, in Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area of Ogun State, on Thursday evening, it was gathered, followed several consultations between and among critical stakeholders within the APC family after dispassionate deliberations and detailed screening of various qualified individuals that were hitherto put forward for screening for the position whereby a voting process took place.

Noimot is the daughter of late Professor Lateef A. Salako who served state as Chairman, Ogun State Scholarship Board and Chairman Ogun State University Teaching Hospital Board of Management. Her father also served as Special Adviser (SA) to the then, Minister of Health, Prof. Olikoye Ransome-Kuti and was Director-General of the Nigerian Institute of Medical Research for seven years and for a further three years, the Chief Executive Officer of the Federal Vaccine Research Laboratories, Yaba, Lagos.