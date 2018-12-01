News in Photographs: George Herbert Walker Bush (1924-2018)

Bush
George Herbert Walker, the 41st President of the United States, died at 94. A US icon and hero, Bush Snr. was a Second World War hero, Texas congressman, UN ambassador, CIA director, and vice president to Ronald Reagan between 1981 and 1989.
Here are some images of the life and times of George H W Bush.
The Bush family at home in Texas, early 1950s (Credit. Achievement.org)
President Richard Nixon with Congressman George Bush at a Bush for Senator rally in Marshall, Texas in July 1970 (Credit. Achievement.org)
In January 1976, President Gerald R. Ford appointed George Bush as director of the Central Intelligence Agency (Credit. Achievement.org)
George H.W. Bush elected the 41st President of the United States in November 8, 1988 .jpg (Credit. Achievement.org)
George H W Bush, his wife, Barbara, and son, George Bush (Credit BBC)
George H W Bush with his Son former President George Bush (Credit CNN)
George and Barbara Bush in May 1991 with the Queen Eizabeth and Prince Philip at the British Embassy in Washington (Credit Skynews)
Congressman-elect George H. W. Bush and his wife, Barbara, celebrate their victory on election night in 1966 (Credit. Achievement.org)
Chief Justice William Rehnquist administering the oath of office to President George H.W. Bush on January 20, 1989.jpg (Credit. Achievement.org)
Bush meets US troops during the Gulf War in 1990 (Credit Skynews)
President Barack Obama awards the Presidential Medal of Freedom to President George H. W. Bush during a ceremony in the East Room at the White House February 15, 2011 (Credit. Achievement.org)
Early in Operation Desert Storm, President George H. W. Bush met with top aides, including (from left) National Security Advisor Brent Scowcroft, Defense Secretary Dick Cheney and General Colin Powell on January 18, 1991 (Credit. Achievement.org)