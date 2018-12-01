CSR: Host Communities Commend Dangote Refinery’s initiatives

Impressed with the provision of communal infrastructures for their communities by Dangote Oil Refining Company (DORC) as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility service, traditional rulers and community leaders from host communities in Ibeju-Lekki Free Trade Zone area of Lagos have expressed appreciation at the timely intervention of the Company to their needs.

The monarchs numbering 14 at a stakeholder parley in Lagos with the management of DORC commended Dangote Industries Limited, the parent company for partnering them on various Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives targeted toward the development of Lekki Free Trade Zone communities.

The Community leaders said that Dangote Industries had so far demonstrated its resolve to address the concerns of the people by complementing efforts of the state government to develop the host communities in the Lekki Free Trade Zone, where the Dangote Refinery, Fertilizer and Jetty are located.

The royal fathers pointed out that they appreciate the good gestures by the company by doing so much for the communities even when still at construction stage.

At the parley which took place after a guided tour of the Dangote Refinery, fertilizer and Jetty were the Leaders of all the communities around the project site, including Idasho, Ilekuru, Okeyanta, Magbo-Segun, Okesegun, Itoke, Idotun, Alasia, Okunraiye and Lekki town.

Other neighbouring communities like Imobido community, Tiye community, Mosa community, Ilege community, and Olomowewe community were also represented at the meeting.

Speaking at the event, the Imobido Community head, Chief Jegede Lateef, commended the company for siting its refinery and petrochemical plants in the community saying his community was extremely lucky because the projects could have been sited elsewhere.

“We appreciate Dangote Industries for its decision to establish a refinery and petrochemical plants in our communities and we believe that the company’s investment will contribute to the development of the community. Dangote is welcome to do his business in our communities and we are fully ready to cooperate with him”, the community leaders said

He emphasized the need for the company to ensure that the various investments translate to infrastructural development and employment opportunities for members of the host communities.

Also, the Head of Tiye Community, Chief Adewale Salami, who commended the company for the various completed and ongoing projects, promised that the community would at all times provide an enabling environment for the investment to thrive.

He said Dangote has done well in enhancing the welfare of host communities and urged it not to relent in its efforts to ensure that jobs are provided for qualified graduates who are indigenes of Lekki Free Trade Zone.

In his comment, the Olomowewe Community Head, Chief Shefiu Aguda said the communities had come to identify Dangote Industries as an organization that had shown concern for the welfare of the members of the communities, adding that many of the localities lacked basic social amenities prior to their contact with the company.