91 Parties Threaten 2019 Election Boycott  

The national chairmen of 91 political parties on the platform of Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC), have resolved to pull out of the 2019 general elections if the amendment to the Electoral Act is not signed. The meeting, which was held on Friday at the INEC Electoral Institute, Abuja, had in attendance over 70 national chairmen of political parties in Nigeria, where a vote of confidence was passed on by the Chairman of IPAC, Peter Ameh and the executive.

The political party leaders reviewed issues concerning the 2019 general elections as well as the IPAC leadership. They unanimously resolved that in view of the fact that Nigerians yearn free, fair and credible elections next year, which the new Electoral Act Bill before the President Buhari guaranteed they are calling for the passage of the Bill . “We, as major stakeholders in the electoral process, call on the President to sign the Bill into law. .