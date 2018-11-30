Rangers Win as Lobi Falls in Openers

CAF CLUB COMPETITION

Enugu Rangers began their quest for success on the continental scene on a good note after a 2-0 win over visiting Defence Forces of Ethiopia in the first leg of their CAF Confederation Cup Qualifiers game played in Enugu.

While the Nigerian other representative in the elite club competition, Lobi Stars lost by a lone goal away to USM de Loum of Cameroon.

The Nigerian Cup champions relied on two penalties to dispatch the visiting Ethiopians who were very resolute in defence although they didn’t pose any serious threat in attack.

Godwin Aguda converted both penalties awarded to the Nigerian side who were crowned Champions of the Aiteo Cup in Nigeria after coming from 3-0 down to draw 3-3 before finally winning on penalties 4-2.

The result means the Nigerians will head into next week second leg clash in prime position to progress to the next round of the CAF Confederation Cup, which Nigeria’s representative Enyimba FC of Aba played all the way to the semi-finals in the last edition.