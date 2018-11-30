NPA Denies Not Remitting N117bn Operating Surplus

Eromosele Abiodun

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has described as fictitious, the allegation that it failed to remit the sum of N177 billion operating surplus from its 2017 revenue to the Consolidated Federation Account.

The allegation emanated from a motion at the Plenary of the Senate on November 28, 2018.

While stressing that the allegation is without foundation, the NPA said, “The fact of the situation are as follows: Total revenue generated by the Authority in the year 2017 stood at N303.9 billion; total expenditure (inclusive of recurrent and capital) amounted to N205.8 billion. Of the N303.9 billion generated revenue, the sum of N60.12 billion represents uncollectable revenue from concessionaires attributed to clauses in the concession agreements, which the authority is currently reviewing.”

It added, “Consequently, the operating surplus for the authority in 2017 was the sum of N38 billion. Therefore, the sum of N30.4 billion, which represents 80 per cent of the operating surplus that the Authority is required to remit to the CRF in line with the Fiscal Responsibility Act, 2007, has been duly paid into the Consolidated Revenue Fund by the Authority with receipt of payment already issued by the office of the Accountant-General of the Federation.”

These computations, it added, arise from the authority’s management account pending the conclusion of the audit of the 2017 financial statement, which is ongoing.

“It is pertinent to also note that the Authority has already remitted the sum of N11.3 billion for 2018 CRF contribution into the Consolidated Revenue Fund with the use of Authority’s management account ahead of auditing for 2018. The Authority wishes to state its readiness to present all documents needed to provide clarification to the Senate Committee on Marine Transport and the Senate.

“On a final note, while we appreciate the constitutional oversight role of distinguished senators on the operations of the NPA, we suggest greater restraint on issues that deal with the integrity of national institutions even as we assure of our respect for the Senate, “it stated.