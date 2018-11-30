NAMA Boss Bags Fellowship Award

The Director of Safety Electronics and Engineering Services in the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Ahmed Umar Farouk, was recently listed among 32 eminent Nigerians inducted into the prestigious Fellowship of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE). The event which took place in Abuja, was part of activities marking the 60th anniversary of the society.

Speaking at the induction ceremony, the President of the Nigerian Society of Engineers, Adekunle Mokuolu, said the inductees were distinguished Nigerians who were being elevated to the highest cadre of membership of the society owing to their exemplary professional conduct and immense contribution to the growth and development of the nation. Mokuolu expressed optimism that this recognition would further propel them to be outstanding in their different endeavours.

Farouk’s investiture came barely three weeks after he was conferred with the fellowship of the Nigerian Institution of Mechanical Engineers (NIMechE) in Kano.

A graduate of the Federal University of Technology, Minna where he bagged a Bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering, Farouk also obtained a Master’s degree in Business Administration from the Lagos State University (LASU) in 1999 and another Master’s degree in International Affairs and Diplomacy in 2009 from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

Farouk who is registered with the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN) is also a member of the National Association of Air Traffic Engineers, Chattered Institute of Administrators, Chartered Institute of Purchasing and Supply among other professional bodies.