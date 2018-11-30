MDAs Must Invest in ICT Skills to Boost GDP, Create Jobs, Says DBI Chief

Sharon Emi

Wife of the Lagos State All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial candidate, Mrs. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, has implored women of voting age in the state to show their unique strength in numbers in the forthcoming general election in order to get their deserved recognition.

Sanwo-Olu made the call yesterday at the Ikoyi campaign office of her husband during a meeting with groups of women led by female Local Council Development Areas chairmen and women group within the Babajide Sanwo-Olu Independent Campaign Group.

She said it was high time the women in the state got more organised and united in politics, adding that politics and governance is about participation not about women making demands without engaging the system.

Sanwo-Olu noted that women in Nigeria and Lagos State in particular will have more representations in all arms of government both in appointive and elective position when they show strength with their numbers in areas of mobilisation and actual voting.

“The place of our mothers and sisters can never be overestimated. We have the numbers, the passion and the ideas to make Lagos even greater than our leaders have done. What we need is to become more united and focused. This way, we will get more women in elective offices. I look forward to the day we would produce the first female Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly or even the Executive Governor of the State. It is possible. We can make this happen.

As we move ahead in this campaign, I urge you all to carry our message to every ward and unit in Lagos for our women in particular to come out and vote for APC, the party where my husband and Dr. Hamzat are the candidates for the governorship election. Sanwo-Olu and Hamzat are committed to work for a greater Lagos. They have the plans and they have the competence to deliver. Lagos women must come out and vote for APC.”

Mrs. Medinat Omobolanle Adetutu, Coker Aguda Local Development Council Area Chairperson, who led the delegation revealed that the women through their sensitisation programmes across the state during the Permanent Voters Card (PVC) collection demonstrated the power of their political influence in Lagos.

“Before the last PVC collection exercise, the total voters’ card collected in Lagos was 4.7million. We embarked on enlightenment campaigns and mobilisation of women in every local council development area and wards. At the end of the exercise we moved PVC collection from 4.7m to 6.3million. As at today, Lagos has less than 400,000 uncollected PVCs from over 2million uncollected. We have the strength. We will support Babajide Sanwo-Olu and we are sure women will get quality representation in his government by the grace of God. Our party, APC is a women friendly party.”