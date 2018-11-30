INEC Promotes 2,209 Staff

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), in furtherance of its commitment to its staff welfare, has promoted 2,209 staff.

The commission in a statement yesterday by a member of the Information and Voter Education Committee (IVEC), Mr. Mohammad Kudu Haruna, said the decision was taken after the commission held its weekly meeting, and considered among other things, the report of its Appointment, Promotion and Disciplinary Committee (APDC) on the 2018 promotion exercise.

He said, “In furtherance to the Commission’s commitment to the welfare of its staff. 2,209 were promoted.

“Out of a total of 927 junior staff who sat for the 2018 promotion examinations, 847 passed and were promoted accordingly.

“Of the 1,847 senior staff who took the examination, 1,517 passed. However, 1,362 were promoted in accordance with the existing vacancies. Out of this number, 315 persons were promoted to Directorate cadre, 8 of whom have become Director.”