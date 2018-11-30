Female Police Officer, Two Children Found Dead in Osogbo

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

Residents of Olosa-Oko, Oja-Oba area of Osogbo, Osun State capital were thursday thrown into mourning as a female police officer simply known Jumoke and her two children were found dead inside their rooms.

An eye witness, Mrs Iyabo Adewumi, told our correspondent that the deceased, and four of her children slept in the night after taking dinner, but two of them were later found dead in the morning.

“The cry of the last child among the children alerted the neighbours who forced the door open and found the mother and the child dead.

“The woman and her husband are police officers; I only known her as Mummy Jumoke; I don’t know her real name”.

The three corpses were said to have been deposited at Ladoke Akintola University Teaching Hospital (LAUTECH), morgue.