Dombraye Targets Coaching Job with Ambitious NPFL Club

Former Nigerian youth international, Eddy Lord Dombraye says he’s now at the ready to coach any ambitious Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) club iside following his stint in Europe after acquiring the most sought-after UEFA coaching badges.

Dombraye, who recently completed his UEFA A + B course in addition to the UEFA C Licence of 2016, said he was challenged to offer his expertise and experience having cut his teeth on the domestic scene before his sojourn in Europe.

“I think I’m ready to come back home and coach any of the top teams in the NPFL,” explains Dombraye who was second top scorer in the league exactly two decades ago in 1998. “ I have two UEFA coaching licenses now and currently , I’m attached to the youth team of FC Arsenal Kyiv here in Ukraine but it is my strong desire to come down to coach in Nigeria in other to contribute my quota to the growth of the NPFL.”

The former Bendel Insurance of Benin and Iwuayanwu Nationale striker further said he was impressed with the calibre of young coaches presently with several NPFL side, adding he was ready for the rough and tumble job.

“I love everything about coaching and I know there is a world of difference between coaching in Africa and Europe but what counts at the end of the day is the result,” insists Dombraye who recently marked his 39th anniversary on November 11. “ I have solid experience playing back home in Nigeria before going to Europe and I’m very impressed with what the likes of Fidelis Ilechukwu did with MFM as well as what Kennedy Boboye and Imama Amapakabo did respectively with Plateau United and Rangers by winning the NPFL title.

“I will like to replicate that with any other club and that should tell anybody the kind of mentality that I’m coming back with and I want a chance with any ambitious side.

“ I’ve had one or two offers from Nigeria but they are not the kind of clubs I would like to work with; I’m an ambitious person and I want to work with a club that can matches my ambition,” declares Dombraye who was a double winner of both WAFU Cup and CAF Cup with Bendel Insurance in 1993 and 1994 respectively.