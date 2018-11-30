August Meeting to End Tour in December

Vanessa Obioha

The stage play, ‘The August Meeting’, would be closing its city tour in Aba on December 2. Produced by Raconteur Productions with the support of The Ford Foundation, the play which depicts the historical revolt recorded as ‘The Aba Women’s Riot’ is centred on the aftermath of the riot, as the women of Oloko led by ‘Nwanyereuwa’ come together to stand up to the oppression of a patriarchal system and demand for equality and equity in the society.

The August Meeting kicked off it’s 10-show nationwide tour in Lagos on the November 18, 2018 at Freedom Park as part of the Lagos Fringe Festival, making it exactly 89 years since the first August Meeting after the Aba Women’s Riot in 1929.

Directed by Kenneth Uphopho, produced by Chioma Onyenwe and written by Paul Ugbede, the play was well received, met with applause and mirth.

“The August Meeting is a play born out of the idea that feminism in Nigeria is not a new construct and is rooted in our history, there are women who stood for what was right and fought together for equality.

“Unfortunately, history is not being taught in our schools anymore, so there is an urgency to use this medium to remind us of who we are as a people and what we can achieve together” explained producer, Chioma Onyenwe of August Meeting.

The play casts Gloria Anozie-Young as Nwanyereuwa, Inna Erizia, Odera Orji, Ijeoma Aniebo, BellaRose Iyere-Okojie and Deola Gimbiya.