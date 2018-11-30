Ambode for Grand Finale of 50th Asoju Oba Cup

winners to get surprise packages

The sporting loving Governor of Lagos State, Akinwunmi Ambode is expected to the special guest at the grand finale of the 50th Asoju oba Molade Okoya-Thomas Table Tennis Cup which ends on Friday November 30 at the Teslim Balogun Stadium.

The governor whose support for table tennis has been confirmed with his presence at the last two finals of the ITTF Nigeria Open will again shows his support for the sport with his presence at the finals of the longest running table tennis tournament in Africa.

Aside the governor, dignitaries and friends of the late instigator of the tournament, late Chief Dr Molade Okoya-Thomas will also be available to grace the colourful golden jubilee anniversary of the championship.

Already winners in the cadet, junior and doubles events have been decided but the icing on the cake for the players hold with surprise packages for the winners in the men and women singles events.

According to Deji Okoya-Thomas, the support of the Lagos State Government through the Lagos State Sports Commission cannot be underestimated as the tournament continues to receive massive support from all and sundry even after the demise of the initiator three years ago.

