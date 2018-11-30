Alibaba Writes Open Letter to Buhari, Calls for Enabling Environment

Sunday Ehigiator

Veteran comedian, TV host and brand influencer, Alibaba, recently called on President Muhammadu Buhari to create an enabling environment and enact policies that will promote the arts sector.

The open letter which he posted on his Instagram page reads thus: “like we told those before you, Mr. president, we don’t need you to give us money, just provide the enabling environment, and we will be the ones to give you money.

“Let the government make a deliberate attempt to promote the arts. Piracy laws, structure for enforcement of those laws, film villages, museums, cinemas, promotion of culture and tourism just like you promote crude oil, then we will show you the money.

“Sir, see all these meetings you are having, we have held them before, plus several breakout sessions only to be forgotten and remembered just at the dawn of another election”.