91 Chairmen of Political Parties Threaten to Boycott Elections If Buhari Fails to Sign Electoral Act Amendment Bill

By Udora Orizu in Abuja

The national chairmen of 91 political parties on the platform of Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC) have resolved to pull out of the 2019 general election if the amendment to the Electoral Act is not signed.

At a meeting on Friday at the INEC Electoral Institute, Abuja, which had in attendance over 70 national chairmen of political parties in Nigeria, a vote of confidence was passed on the Chairman of IPAC, Peter Ameh, and the executive.

The political parties’ leaders reviewed issues concerning the 2019 general elections as well as the IPAC leadership.

They unanimously resolved that in view of the fact that Nigerians yearn for free, fair and credible elections next year, which the new Electoral Act Amendment Bll before the President Buhari guaranteed, they were calling for the passage of the bill.

“We, as major stakeholders in the electoral process, call on the President to sign the Bill into law. Should he refuse, then we will not be part of the electoral process in 2019 that doesn’t promise credibility and fairness,” they declared.

In a statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary of IPAC, Ikenga Ugochinyere, the council said that delay and refusal to sign the bill will throw the country into the worst bloody electoral conquest and put INEC in a tight situation that will make free and credible election impossible in 2019.

The council noted that they appreciated the efforts of the INEC Chairman, Prof Mahmoud Yakubu, towards having a credible polls. They also resolved to work closely with INEC towards ensuring a free and fair eection in 2019.

However, they expressed concerns over the tensed political mood in the country, the issues of police neutrality during the exercise and resolved to seek audience with Inspector General of Police Ibrahim Idris to allay their fears regarding the role of the police in the upcoming elections.