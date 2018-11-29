NACC to Inaugurate Akomolafe as its 18th President

The Nigerian-American Chamber of Commerce (NACC) is set to hold its 2018 Annual Dinner Dance and Inauguration of the 18th President of the Chamber, Oluwatoyin Akomolafe.

The event would be held on Friday, December 14, 2018 at the Grand African Ballroom, Lagos Continental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The Annual Dinner Dance would present an opportunity for members of the Chamber and invited guests to interact in a relaxing environment, while networking and discussing initiatives to further encourage cross border trade and investment.

Akomolafe was the Deputy President, NACC prior to his election as the current President, NACC. He is the Chairman, Index Brook Limited and has devoted his career to nurturing of Index Brook into a Group of Companies operating in different Countries, providing consultancy services, project management and engineering services to the major oil and gas companies in the industry and across the world. These companies include Index Brook Nigeria, Index Brook Guyana, Canyon Offshore Mozambique, Pasedena Exploration and Production, Index Brook Angola and Index Brook Ghana.

Akomolafe is also an active member of societies, social clubs, and professional associations; Christian Friends Society; Arch Bishop Vining Memorial Church, Ikeja; Ikoyi Club 1938; The Metropolitan Club; Regents Park Club, London; West Lake Country Club, Houston; Negotiation and Conflict Management Group amongst others.

NACC is the first and oldest bilateral chamber of commerce in Nigeria and for more than 58 years on, the NACC has grown into a dynamic organisation. It stands as a pillar of the relationship between the United States of America and Nigeria, serving as an important catalyst in bringing together people and ideals to bolster bilateral commercial relations between Nigeria and the United States.

NACC had facilitated business-to-business relationships and advanced economic cooperation between Nigeria and the United States through promotion of business and services that improved trade relations and prosperity of both nations; providing programs and services that improve economic prosperity and sustainability of businesses.