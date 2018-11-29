Huawei Launches Cloud Computing Services Platform

Huawei, one of the leading global providers of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices, has launched the Huawei Cloud, a cloud-computing services of Huawei.

Launched in South Africa as its newest cloud region at AfricaCom 2018, projected the company the world’s first cloud service provider that operates a local data centre to provide cloud services in Africa.

Huawei Cloud South Africa region would also start providing cloud services at the end of this year, allowing organisations operating inside South Africa and its neighbouring countries to access lower-latency, reliable, and secure cloud services, such as Elastic Cloud Server (ECS), Elastic Volume Service (EVS), and Object Storage Service (OBS).

Huawei Cloud also indicated a plan to launch more new regions in Africa.

The Director-General, National Department of Telecommunications and Postal Services, South Africa Mr. Robert Nkuna said: “Huawei has been a great technology partner to our country and they have regularly brought cutting edge technologies to our shores.

“The launch of the Huawei Cloud Service is taking place in an exciting period in our country. For an example we are investing in skills development with numerous partners.

“We’ll engage Huawei to transfer cloud technology skills to South Africa and the rest of African continent. We are convinced that we can fast track our development if we work in partnership with other stakeholders.”

The President of Huawei Southern Africa Region, Li Peng, said:” Huawei has been operating in Africa for 20 years, contributing to social and economic development and enriching African people’s lives with its ICT solutions and services.

“We have in-depth understanding of African market and is capable of better meeting customers’ current and potential needs. With cloud services, we are aiming to unleash the latent capacity by introducing cloud computing, one of key engines drive the growth in this era.”

The Vice President of Huawei Cloud Business Unit, Edward Deng, said: “With over 30 years of technical accumulation in ICT infrastructure and products, Huawei provides reliable, secure, and sustainable cloud services to customers worldwide. Looking forward, Huawei Cloud’s innovative technologies and services, such as cloud computing and artificial intelligence, will help African governments, carriers, and enterprises in a variety of industries such as finance, energy, agriculture, to leapfrog to a fully-connected, intelligent era.”

In additional, Huawei also launched InTouch Aggregator, a PaaS platform powered on Huawei Cloud, which helps connect carriers, open up telecom capabilities, enable over the top technology (OTT), and build up the cloud ecosystem.

