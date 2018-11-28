LSETF Beneficiaries Receive Cheques

Lagos State Governor, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode, has presented cheques to another batch of over 2,000 beneficiaries of the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF) loan programme, saying it was gratifying that the initiative was meeting the objectives of creating jobs and contributing to the growth of the economy.

This was in addition to the over 10,000 beneficiaries who had received more than N7billion and have created over 25,000 new jobs in the last three years.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony held at LTV Blue Roof, Agidingbi, Ikeja, Governor Ambode expressed fulfilment that the initiative, which was a brain child of his administration, had positively impacted many Lagosians and help to scale up entrepreneurship with many businesses now thriving.

“Today is a historic day. It is one of those days that we have this fulfillment that we tried our hands on something that was never done before and years after, we are able to see the result and I just want to say a big thank you to all of you that have accepted to be partners in this programme and to just congratulate ourselves that a day like this can come in Lagos State.

“I am particularly delighted to be here today to see for myself the manifestation of a small dream we had at the inception of this government and the little seed we have sown in the lives and businesses of Lagosians. The Employment Trust Fund was a promise we made to Lagosians in 2015 and today, I am happy to see the faces of the people whose lives and aspirations have been positively impacted by this programme,” Governor Ambode said.

While noting the positive difference the beneficiaries of the scheme were making in the State, the Governor said the wonderful stories about the initiative were the true outcomes of governance, saying the vision was to use it to grow Lagos economy by supporting entrepreneurship, which in turn, would help to create jobs for unemployed residents.

Operators Hail Book on Shipping

Major stakeholders in the maritime industry and shipping enthusiasts have commanded a book on shipping titled: ‘ABC of Shipping and Ports Operation in Nigeria,’ a new publication which will be launched on Thursday.

Among those who have hailed the book and its author, Mr. Charles Odeyovwi Okorefe, was the Chairman, Nigerian Ports Consultative Council (NPCC), Kunle Folarin, who observed that the book has something unique about the industry.

“It has presented the fundamental and basic instruments to understanding the intricacies and procedures that are critical factors to shipping and port operations in Nigeria and beyond,” he stated.

While commending the scope and depth of the publication slated for launch in Lagos, the NPCC boss added: “Students, researchers and lecturers will also find the book useful and a formidable reference material and guide.”

For Dera Nnadi, a Deputy Comptroller of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), the book is an interesting contribution to the development of the nation’s maritime industry, a publication he said would endure the test of time in trade, commerce and ports operation.

He added: “Trade and commerce are synonymous with Customs and port operation. In the wake of globalisation and explosion in communication, management of trade has a direct correlation with a nation’s political, economic and environmental security.

“For these reasons, this book will continue to be relevant for students, current and intending port users and shipping practitioners so long as world trade remains dynamic. The author, Mr. Charles Okorefe deserves commendation for this phenomenal piece of academic work.”

On his part, Prof. Bamidele Badejo of the Geography and Regional Planning and Dean, Faculty of Environmental Studies of Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago-Iwoye, Ogun State, has serious reasons to recommend it to those in shipping and related businesses.

Dakuku, Others for PFSO Conference

The Managing Director of the Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA), Hadiza Bala-Usman, Director-General, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Dakuku Peterside and the Comptroller-General of Customs, retired Col. Hameed Ali, are among dignitaries expected at the 2018 National Conference of the Port Facility Security Officers (PFSO) Forum of Nigeria holding in Calabar, Cross River State.

The PFSO Forum is the body of government and private sector top security officials responsible for the protection of lives and properties at the seaports in Nigeria.

The National Chairman of the PFSO Forum, Emmanuel Onyebadi, in a statement, said the conference, which would hold on 29th and 30th November 2018, has the theme: “Integrated Maritime Security Architecture: A Panacea for Economic Growth in Nigeria”.

Onyebadi, said the event is to provide an avenue for top port security officials to brainstorm of finding ways of improving on security situation at the seaports, terminals and jetties across the country.

He said the members of the PFSO Forum have maintained a high level of professionalism since the group was formed after Nigeria ratified and complied with the provisions of the International Ships & Ports Facility Security Code (ISPS Code) 14 years ago.

“The PFSO Forum is evolving. We started with the Lagos Maritime Security zone of the PFSO and grew to have the National Maritime Security zone comprising of both the Lagos and Niger Delta maritime security zones, which gave birth to the PFSO Forum of Nigeria.”