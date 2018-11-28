Fidelity Bank to Reward More Customers

Nume Ekeghe

Fidelity Bank Plc yesterday presented the first set of winners of its Get Alert in Millions (GAIM) season three promo.

At the first presentation of the promo, 13 customers went home with cash prizes of N1 million and N2 million respectively, while 18 others went home with consolation prizes which ranged from table top fridges, television and power generating sets.

The 31 winners that emerged at the first monthly draw of the promo cut across the six draw zones: Lagos, south-west, north, Abuja, south-east and south-south.

Speaking at the presentation, Executive Director of the bank, Chijioke Ugochukwu, said the bank has sustained the promo so as to improve the living standard of its customers.

GAIM3 which is eight promo conducted by the bank in 11 years allows cus

tomers from across the country to win million in monthly and bi monthly draws.

She urged customers to imbibe a savings culture which is a prerequisite for qualifying for the promo whilst encouraging those yet to have account with the bank to do so.

The winners expressed gratitude to the bank, saying they did not believe the news when they were initially told of their wins.

One of the winners who won N1 million, Ogene Prince Udoka, said he had his doubts when he was initially informed of his win.

Udoka, who travelled from the eastern part of the country to claim his prize said he intends to surprise his mother, celebrate the festive period and invest the rest of the sum.

Another winner, who runs Charkyl Energy Limited, said he has been telling his friends and associate to open accounts with Fidelity Bank since his he received the news.

“At first when they called me, I didn’t believe because I thought it was all those scammers so I sent one of my boys to go and check at the bank.

“He came bank and told me that they said I won N1 million but is still did not believe until my account officer called me. This Fidelity Bank promo is real I can testify to it” he said.

A former winner who won N1 million at the second edition of the promo held last year, Chizoba John, also won a consolation prize going home with a flat screen television.

Firm Organises Forum on Ethics and Compliance

The Udo Udoma& Belo-Osagie(UUBO) is concluding arrangements to hold its Investigations, Compliance and Ethics (ICE) Academy scheduled for December 6, 2018 in Lagos.

The academy, which is another event in UUBO’s learning and engagement series has as its theme: ‘Best Practices from the Frontline.’

In anticipation of the event, a Partner in the firm, Yinka Edu, said: “A strong culture of ethics and compliance is the foundation of a robust risk anagement programme, and we at UUBO are committed to increasing the knowledge pool for corporate entities who wish to remain ahead of the curve in terms of compliance and ethical business practices.”

According to her, the 2018 ICE Academy, designed as a highly interactive forum, would be a free-to-attend convening helmed by a carefully selected regional and international experts in the field of investigations, compliance and ethics. Commenting on the event, the Managing Partner and co-founder of the Kenya office of leading African law firm, Bowmans, Richard Harney, said: “Africa has long been viewed as a continent where carrying out business is a challenge, partly due to inefficiency and corruption. In recent years, governments across Africa have introduced more and stronger governance rules for the public and the private sectors. This event is very relevant as it demonstrates how effective internal investigations enhance the continent’s rule of law and consequently increase its attractiveness as an investment destination.”

The academy will feature a panel discussion on the theme, as well as Masterclasses on Governance, Crisis Management, Internal Investigations, Regulatory Investigations, and Anti-Bribery and Corruption.