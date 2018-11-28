Edo Civil Service Recruitment: Govt releases names of successful candidates

The Edo State Government has released the names of successful candidates who participated in the recent oral interview conducted by the state government for people who applied for vacant positions in the state’s civil service.

A statement issued by the Chairman, Edo State Civil Service Commission, Princess (Mrs.) Ekiuwa Inneh, in Benin City, on Wednesday, November 28, 2018, requested successful candidates to check for their names at the commission’s office and appear before it for appropriate documentation.

The statement said: “This is to inform candidates who attended oral interview held from Wednesday 12th September – 22nd October, 2018, that the list of successful candidates is on display at the Civil Service Commission Building, Secretariat Building, and the Information Communication Technology (ICT) Block D Notice Boards in Benin City.

The statement added: “Successful candidates are hereby requested to check for their names and appear before the Commission for appropriate documentation as scheduled.”