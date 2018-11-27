UNILAG MASSCOMM ALUMNI ASSOCIATION HOLDS ANNUAL DINNER

The University of Lagos Mass Communication Alumni Association (UMCAA), the umbrella body of all graduates of the prestigious communication department, will hold its annual dinner on the 29th of November, 2018 at Lagos Sheraton Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos. The event which is scheduled to start by 6pm is expected to pull its members whom majority dominates the media and communication industry in Nigeria.

The annual meeting of the mass communication graduates of the University of Lagos under the auspices of UMCAA has organized programmes which will be discussed by its members and students of the department for the advancement of their alma mater. The programmes which are spread and held at different times of the year include the Distinguished Alumni Lecture Series (DLS), a discourse programme that dissects topical issues in mass communication scholarship and practice as they affect Nigeria.

The second programme of the year called Town-Meet-Gown, where media and communication leaders from across the world through the department are brought in to interface with students and discuss current practices on the field, comes up between June and July of every year. The last programme in the year is the dinner. This year’s dinner promises to be different as it would serve as a platform for former teachers and students to sit together in a cozy atmosphere of fun and merry.

The alumni secretariat has announced sales of the dinner ticket sold on single and table basis as well made public names of some big wigs alumni members such as Mr. Ray Ekpu, Mr. Jimi Awosika, Dr. John Momoh, Chief Tunde Adelaja, Dr. Olu Fadeyibi, Professors Idowu Sobowale and Yinka Esan, Executive Secretary NEITI Waziri Adio, sports veteran Mumuni Alao, the Editor-in-Chief of Guardian newspaper Mr. Debo Adesina, former Editor of This Day newspaper Simon Kolawole, Online Editor of The Nation newspaper Lekan Otufodunrin, former sports minister Mallam Bolaji Abdulahi, columnist Lekan Sote, ace banker Lawson Omokhiodion, among others who would be in attendance.