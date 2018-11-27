South-west Women Declare Support for Root Olawepo-Hashim

By Nseobong Okon-Ekong

Women groups from South-west Nigeria have expressed their preparedness to work for the success of the presidential candidate of the People’s Trust (PT), Mr. Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim in the 2019 presidential election.

Meeting in Akure on the platform of ‘Women for Hashim’, chairperson for the group in Ondo State, Mrs. Folayan Adeyemi Choice, said the PT presidential candidate has won their hearts and they would work collectively to ensure that he succeeds Buhari in 2019.

The group described Olawepo-Hashim as their only hope for president in 2019 is Hashim as they could no longer rely on deceit and lies by recycled leaders.

The women leaders who took turns to make various remarks at the event, specifically described the presidential contenders of the two major political parties in Nigeria as Siamese twins who have nothing new to offer the Nigerian women.

“We want a break, change is inevitable. We have been neglected over the past decades. We are women for Gbenga Olawepo Hashim in 2019,” they said.

Olawepo-Hashim unveiled a very special programme for the Nigerian women on how to curb the devastating effect of cervical cancer.

He said his presidency will sponsor vaccine for all girls from nine years-old to young women of age 25.

According to him, when these vaccines reach women in that category, there are very remote chances that they would ever have cancer.

“So we can vaccinate against cancer and that is what I’m going to do for all Nigerian girls and young women. They will have the vaccines against cervical cancer when I’m elected president in 2019. I will do it within 6 months if elected as president. This is a major programme for women that will protect them in the future against cancer.

Tell the people of Ondo state that they have a candidate who has done business for 25 years, creating jobs all over the world and in Nigeria, not a parasite that has always relied on government. I will create jobs for your children I will create 4 million jobs every year by removing the obstacles to investment in Nigeria because it is only the private sector that can create jobs, not government civil service jobs.”

“Manufacturing and services jobs, these are the kind of jobs we are creating. If we remove the obstacles to investment in Nigeria which some people have put there, investment will flow and jobs will be created.”

He reiterated that there would be a N50,000 minimum wage at the first anniversary of his government.

“They lack creativity, that is why they think N50,000 is too much . The 125 minimum wage in 1983 is the equivalent of N50,000 today. N50,000 minimum wage will our first anniversary gift to workers. Even that is not satisfactory, as we would only be giving what was given in 1983.”