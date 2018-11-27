Royal Reunions Strengthen University of Dundee’s Nigerian Links

Staff from a leading Scottish university were treated to a royal welcome as they met with two esteemed Nigerian graduates.

Representatives from the University of Dundee met with His Royal Highness, the Emir of Keffi, Dr Shehu Chindo Yamusa III, and His Royal Highness, the Emir of Bakura, Alhaji Bello Muhammad Sani, both of whom are graduates of Dundee, as part of continuing engagement with the University’s extensive graduate community in the country.

Representatives from the University of Dundee with the Emir of Bakura

The Emir of Keffi graduated from the University in 2004, receiving a Master of Law LLM Degree, while the Emir of Bakura obtained his Master of Science from Dundee in 1977.

Meetings also took place between representatives from Dundee and counterparts from Nasarawa State University with a view to establishing ties between the two institutions.

Overwhelmed by the warm welcome they received from their distinguished hosts, Professor Peter McEleavy from the University of Dundee said, “Engaging with Alumni is a central part of my role as the University’s Academic Lead for Sub-Saharan Africa. However, this was the first time I have been received at a Royal Palace and welcomed by a traditional horn player, drums and singers.

“His Royal Highness Dr Shehu Chindo Yamusa III was a most gracious and welcoming host. He explained the Keffi Emirate’s historical ties to Scotland and affirmed his desire to promote the University of Dundee in Nasarawa State. We were delighted when he accompanied us to Nasarawa State University, of which he is Chancellor, and where productive discussions began with the institution’s senior management team.”

The University of Dundee already enjoys a strong relationship with Nigeria, with almost 150 students currently studying in what is known as Scotland’s sunniest city. Dundee has become a popular destination for Nigerian students, offering high-quality courses relating to the country’s oil and gas sector, as well as business, engineering and law.

Professor Raphael Heffron, a second member of the visiting Dundee team from the University’s Centre for Energy, Petroleum and Mineral Law and Policy, added, “These visits were highlights of our visit to this amazing country. It was truly an honour to meet the Emir of Keffi and to hear his support of Dundee’s Nigerian Alumni network, and we look forward to further developing our relationship with students from Nigeria.”

