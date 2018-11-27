Osinbajo, Ambode to Grace Ikeja Golf Club’s 50th Anniversary Celebration

The Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, and the Lagos State Governor, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode, are expected to grace the Gala Night marking the 50th Anniversary of the prestigious Ikeja Golf Club on Saturday, December 1. The Vice President will be the Special Guest of Honour, while Governor Ambode, who is the Club’s patron, will be the Chief Host at the Gala Night.

The Gala Night will bring to a close a week of activities to mark the Golden Jubilee of the foremost recreation club in Nigeria.

Activities around the occasion began yesterday with a Caddies’ and Staff Competition on the expansive grounds of the club located off Oba Akinjobi Way, beside Archbishop Vining Memorial Anglican Church, Ikeja GRA.

Today, there will be a competition of Veterans and Golf Professionals, while the Ladies’ Competition holds tomorrow, November 28 and the Club will host a 50th Anniversary Special Kitty on Thursday.

The Men’s Competition for guests and players with Handicap 21 and above will take place on Friday, while players with Handicap 0-20 will play on Saturday.