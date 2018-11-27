Ezekwesili Mourns Fallen Soldiers

The presidential candidate of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN), Dr. Oby Ezekwesili, has lamented the killings of soldiers by suspected Boko Haram terrorists, saying that such does not speak well of the country’s internal security apparatus.

While commiserating with families of the deceased, she wondered why it took the military

about a week to confirm the incident whose video already went viral. She challenged the military authorities and the Commander-in-Chief to prove that they haven’t failed the nation’s soldiers. Ezekwesili demanded that the fallen heroes must not be deprived of their honour.

She asked the Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government to publish the names and authentic figures of fallen heroes for Nigerians to know the extent of damage and for record purposes.

Ezekwesili said, “There are pertinent questions that the Federal Government and the military need to answer. How did this latest in a series of killings of our soldiers in frontline of battle catch our country off-guard? Don’t we think the official line that the Presidency and military have been pushing on the state of the terrorism war is endangering our soldiers and nation? Can the government be more honest on the challenges it appears to be facing in prosecuting the war?

She subsequently advised the military to improve on its intelligent gathering, saying that would be key to defeating the Boko Haram insurgency.