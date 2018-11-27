Dino Melaye Raises the Alarm, Alleges Co-defendant Dies in Police Custody

Yekini Jimoh in Lokoja

The embattled senator representing Kogi West senatorial district, Dino Melaye, has alleged that one of the suspect, Nuhu Salisu (aka Small) arraigned with him, has died in police custody.

Last March, Melaye and two others, 31-year-old Kabiru Saidu, (aka Osama), (Nuhu Salisu (a.k.a Small), were arraigned in court in Lokoja, Kogi State for illegal possession of arms.

Melaye’s allegation came few days after the Nigerian Police announced that the principal suspect in the Offa bank robbery, Michael Adikwu, died in their custody.

The senatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the forthcoming general election alleged that a suspect who was arraigned with him few months ago, has died in police custody.

Melaye has taken to his Twitter page to raise the alarm.

“Salisu has died in questionable circumstances in police custody.

He is one of the two suspects arraigned along with me in the case of conspiracy and illegal possession of fire arm.

Both suspects have since denied before the court ever knowing me or getting any firearm from me,” Dino wrote.

Meanwhile, all effort by THISDAY to confirm the incident from the Force Public Relations Officer, Mr. Jimoh Moshood, proved abortive as calls to his phones were not going.

However, an anonymous source close to Kogi State Police Command confirmed the incident but refused to speak much on the issue.