Buhari Cancelled Private Visit to Daura, Not Casual Leave, Says Presidency 

The presidency has reacted to media reports that President Muhammadu Buhari cancelled a planned casual leave to Daura, his hometown, explaining that what was cancelled was a private visit.

The News Agency of Nigeria, a federal government-owned newswire, had on Tuesday reported that President Buhari cancelled a planned 5-day casual leave as a mark of respect for victims of Boko Haram attacks across battlefields in the Northeast zone of the country.

According to the agency report, the cancellation of the trip would also enable the president to continue his ongoing meetings and consultations with relevant security agencies.

The report, which was published by media organisations, said President Buhari had planned to spend the casual leave in Daura, from November 27 to December 2, adding that the advanced teams of the president, that left Abuja for Katsina and Benin on Sunday, had been asked to return.

When THISDAY contacted the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media, Mallam Garba Shehu, he stated that it was a private visit to Daura that was canceled and not a casual leave.

“Well, what I will tell you is that the President planned a private visit to Daura and called it off. Any medium reporting the President as going on casual leave is lying. There was no such thing as casual leave”, Shehu stated.

The presidential aide however did not state why the visit was cancelled.