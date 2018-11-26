UNICEF Spends N90m in Implementing Its Programmes in Six States

EXPENDS $90M IN SIX STATES… DECRY LACK OF FUNDING FROM GOMBE

By Segun Awofadeji in Gombe

The Chief Field Officer, United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) Nigeria, Bauchi Field Office, Mr. Bhanu Pathak, has commended the six states under its field office for their contribution towards the implementation of its programmes worth $90 million in 2018.

Bhanu however said that despite the successes achieved especially in Jigawa State, UNICEF still face some challenges as regards counterpart funding from the Gombe State Government.

Other States under the Bauchi Field Office are Bauchi, Plateau, Adamawa and Taraba States.

He stated this during the opening ceremony of the 2018 End of Year Review and 2019 Planning Meeting for States supported by the Bauchi Field Office held at Emerald Hotel Gombe Monday.

According to him, the support and programmes executed in the states were all aimed at improving the living standard of children in the areas of water and sanitation, education, health and nutrition using government ministries, departments and agencies (MDA’s).

Speaking on the challenges faced in Gombe State, Bhanu said: “You can see that we are not up to the satisfactory level. However, we have received good counterpart funding in Jigawa, in Gombe there are issues. We are still trying our best but we are struggling with counterpart funding.”

He said UNICEF has within the period under review achieved 95 per cent of its mandate in the six states with the support and cooperation of state governments and their implementing Ministries, Departments and Agencies.